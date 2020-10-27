2021 income tax brackets released: Where do you stand?

National

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — The Internal Revenue Service has released 2021 tax brackets, including inflation adjustments for the next year.

The IRS also boosted the standard deduction for a single taxpayer to $12,550. That’s an increase of $150 from this year.

Married couples could see a $300 increase with a joint deduction of $25,100.

There are seven marginal tax brackets. The IRS will tax different portions of your income at different rates.

Here’s how the 7 tax brackets will break down, according to CNBC:

  • 10% – Applies to individual taxpayers with income under $9,950 ($19,900 for married filing jointly).
  • 12% – Applies to individual taxpayers with income over $9,950 ($19,900 for married filing jointly).
  • 22% – Applies to individual taxpayers with income over $40,525 ($81,050 for married filing jointly).
  • 24% – Applies to individual taxpayers with income over $86,375 ($172,750 for married filing jointly).
  • 32% – Applies to individual taxpayers with income over $164,925 ($329,850 for married filing jointly).
  • 35% – Applies to individual taxpayers with income over $209,425 ($418,850 for married filing jointly).
  • 37% – Applies to individual taxpayers with income over $523,600 ($628,300 for married filing jointly).

These 2021 figures will impact your 2022 filing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 71°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 83° 71°

Wednesday

81° / 73°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 81° 73°

Thursday

80° / 52°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 80% 80° 52°

Friday

69° / 51°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 69° 51°

Saturday

67° / 54°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 67° 54°

Sunday

71° / 45°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 71° 45°

Monday

65° / 45°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 65° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

7 PM
Showers
40%
78°

76°

8 PM
Showers
50%
76°

75°

9 PM
Light Rain
70%
75°

75°

10 PM
Rain
80%
75°

74°

11 PM
Rain
90%
74°

73°

12 AM
Rain
80%
73°

73°

1 AM
Rain
80%
73°

72°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
72°

73°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories