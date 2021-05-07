29 people recovered from semitruck in Texas, police say

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A police official in Texas says 29 people have been recovered from a big rig that was stopped near San Antonio, including one person who was taken to a hospital.
Lt. Jesse Salame, of the San Antonio Police Department, said a passerby called police to report a suspicious semitruck.
An officer performed a traffic stop and as he was approaching the vehicle, the back door swung open and several people ran out.
Police made contact with 29 of the people. One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for dehydration.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told KSAT-TV the stop is being investigated for possible human smuggling.
The truck’s driver, described only as a 49-year-old, was taken into custody and could face federal charges, Salame said.
