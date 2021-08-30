3 injured after small plane crashes in a Spartanburg backyard

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said three people were injured after a small plane crashed Saturday afternoon.

Deputies said the plane landed in the backyard of a house in the 300 block of Saint James Drive.

The sheriff’s office said the three passengers suffered minor injuries.

Sammy Middlebroks said it all happened right in his backyard.

“I was out there cleaning my truck up and I heard some noise,” Middlebroks said. “I just looked around and seen a plane hanging out the tree. I called 911 and got a guy to go up there and help me to get the people out of there.”

The Spartanburg Fire Department also responded to the scene and say they were able to contain the plane and keep it from leaking fuel.

Assistant Fire Chief Brad Hall said, “We flowed some foam down just to make sure some of the vapors and things from the fuel didn’t cause a fire. Attempted to disconnect the batteries and so forth.”

Hall saying in his 18 years of working at the fire department, he’s never seen something like this.

“To have one come down in a neighborhood, while we’ve trained for it, planned for it, to have it happen is a little bit unusual certainly.” Hall said.

The Spartanburg Fire Department said DHEC and the FAA came Saturday to assess what needs to be done.