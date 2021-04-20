4/20 deals to satisfy your munchies

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday is 4/20, the national holiday to celebrate marijuana consumption.
If you are looking for a way to satisfy your munchies, some restaurants are celebrating with a few deals.
Here’s a list of deals to help you save a few bucks and satisfy your hunger:
- Shake Shack (Postmates): All customers who place an order for the 4/20 Double SMOKEShack on Postmates will get $4 off orders of $20 or more by using the code ACTION
- Insomnia Cookies: Free classic cookie with delivery order or two deluxe cookies for $4.20.
- Cheba Hut: Nug served on 2021 Disc for $4.20
- Jack in the Box: When you order through the app, you will get 20% off your purchase
- Smashburger: Buy one, get one Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Recreational marijuana is legal for adults over age 21 in 17 states and Washington, D.C., while medical marijuana is legal in 36 states.
