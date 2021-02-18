 

6 children injured in gas explosion at Bronx home

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — At least eight people — six of them children — were injured in a gas explosion at a Bronx home Thursday afternoon.

NewsNation affiliate PIX11 reports two of the injured are in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, while two others have injuries deemed serious but not life-threatening. The rest suffered minor injuries.

FDNY officials on the scene said the cause of the gas explosion is currently unknown. Emergency crews received the call just after 3:20 p.m. Thursday for a report of trauma, an FDNY spokesperson said.

The explosion happened on Paulding Avenue, at a home at the street’s dead end, near Poplar Street, according to FDNY. Everyone made it out of the building, which is a three-story multi-family home.

WPIX contributed to this report; all reporting by Corey Crockett

