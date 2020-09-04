6-year-old in North Carolina shot, killed after getting hands on gun

National

by: WGHP and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A 6-year-old child was killed at a North Carolina home after getting ahold of a gun, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 5:54 p.m. Thursday in Stokes County.

Sheriff Mike Marshall said the gun went off while the child was holding it. He said a parent was home with the child at the time of the shooting.

It is unclear how the child got the gun.

An investigation is underway, but no charges have been filed.

The child’s name has not been released, and no further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

96° / 74°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 96° 74°

Saturday

95° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 95° 72°

Sunday

91° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 91° 67°

Monday

90° / 67°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 90° 67°

Tuesday

91° / 71°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 91° 71°

Wednesday

89° / 72°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 89° 72°

Thursday

89° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 89° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

97°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
97°

95°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
95°

92°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

88°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
88°

86°

9 PM
Clear
0%
86°

84°

10 PM
Clear
0%
84°

82°

11 PM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

12 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

1 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

2 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
78°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°

77°

5 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

6 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

90°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories