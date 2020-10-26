7-month-old among unaccompanied children captured near the Rio Grande

HIDALGO, Texas (KVEO) — U.S. Border Patrol Agents located unaccompanied children near Hidalgo on Tuesday. A 7-month old and his 13-year-old bother among them.

Agents working near Hidalgo detained 17 undocumented immigrants. A press release states a human smuggler rafted them across the Rio Grande shortly before agents found them.

The release states most were unaccompanied children, including the 7-month-old.

The 13-year-old boy, a Honduran national, was caring for the 7-month old and stated their mother abandoned them three weeks prior to their arrival to the United States. The 13-year-old provided birth certificates to verify their relationship, said the release.

Officials mention the children were in good health and did not need medical attention.