8 bystanders wounded in shootout over dog in Nashville

by: Josh Breslow and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 22-year-old man has been charged after a shootout that wounded eight bystanders in downtown Nashville over the weekend.

Allen Crump was booked into the Metro jail Monday night on eight counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Metro police said Crump was one of two men who fired into a crowd around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers said the two began arguing over a dog that was with one of them.

Investigators said the man with the dog pulled out a gun and the other man left but returned minutes later with his own firearm, and the two began shooting in an area where several people were gathered.

According to an arrest warrant, seven bystanders were shot and another was grazed in the head by a bullet. None of the victims suffered critical injuries, police said.

Crump was held on a $120,000 bond, while police said they were still attempting to find the second shooter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

