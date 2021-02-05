 

A big mis-steak: Runaway cow escapes slaughter, roams RI

National
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A 1,600-pound (725-kilogram) steer has been reported roaming the streets of Rhode Island’s capital.

Workers with Rhode Island Beef & Veal told WJAR-TV that a wholesaler lost control of the cow while unloading it for slaughter.

The animal was first spotted in Johnston, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of Providence, by Tho Xaykosy, an Uber driver.

“It was about 2 a.m. I was on my way to pick up a passenger, and I look to my left, and there was a cow there, just hanging out, waiting for the red light! When it turned green, the cow goes! I was like …” Xaykosy said, shaking his head.

The steer eventually made it to Providence, where local authorities contacted the Department of Environmental Management and animal control. Neither agency had the resources to capture and transport the animal, according to a police report.

Johnston police say the animal was still on the run as of Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

48° / 42°
Rain
Rain 79% 48° 42°

Sunday

58° / 36°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 15% 58° 36°

Monday

63° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 63° 50°

Tuesday

67° / 54°
AM Showers
AM Showers 41% 67° 54°

Wednesday

68° / 59°
Few Showers
Few Showers 32% 68° 59°

Thursday

67° / 52°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 67° 52°

Friday

58° / 35°
Showers
Showers 51% 58° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
47°

48°

11 AM
Showers
38%
48°

48°

12 PM
Showers
49%
48°

46°

1 PM
Rain
66%
46°

45°

2 PM
Light Rain
65%
45°

45°

3 PM
Showers
62%
45°

45°

4 PM
Rain
76%
45°

45°

5 PM
Rain
79%
45°

44°

6 PM
Rain
78%
44°

44°

7 PM
Light Rain
63%
44°

43°

8 PM
Light Rain
67%
43°

43°

9 PM
Light Rain
66%
43°

44°

10 PM
Light Rain
66%
44°

44°

11 PM
Light Rain
73%
44°

44°

12 AM
Light Rain
74%
44°

44°

1 AM
Showers
48%
44°

44°

2 AM
Showers
45%
44°

44°

3 AM
Showers
45%
44°

44°

4 AM
Showers
36%
44°

44°

5 AM
Few Showers
32%
44°

44°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
44°

44°

7 AM
Cloudy
15%
44°

44°

8 AM
Cloudy
11%
44°

45°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
45°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories