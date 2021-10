DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man has pleaded guilty to reckless-manslaughter on Thursday in reference to his two-year-old child that was found inside a parked car unresponsive, and later pronounced deceased in 2019.

According to court documents, Robert Patrick King, 36, has pleaded guilty to the death of his son, two-year-old Castiel King.