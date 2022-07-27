LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGN) — The alleged Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has been indicted on 117 counts.

Robert Crimo III faces 21 counts of first-degree murder — three counts for each of the deceased victims, according to the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The 21-year-old is also facing 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm for each parade victim who was struck by a bullet or shrapnel.

“I want to thank law enforcement and the prosecutors who presented evidence to the grand jury today. Our investigation continues, and our victim specialists are working around the clock to support all those affected by this crime that led to 117 felony counts being filed today,” State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said.

He was initially charged with seven counts of first-degree murder with more charges expected on the day after the shooting.

He is accused of opening fire with an assault-style rifle from a rooftop, killing Nicolas Toledo, 78; Jacki Sundheim, 63; Katherine Goldstein, 64; Irina McCarthy, 35; and Kevin McCarthy, 37; Stephen Straus, 88; and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69.

The July 4 shooting also left an 8-year-old paralyzed and a toddler without his parents.

Crimo’s next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 3.

A benefit show is scheduled for Wednesday night at Madame Zuzu’s, a plant-based tea house owned by Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and his partner Chloe Mende.

Earlier this month, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued an emergency rule change that would allow state police to reject Firearm Owner’s Identification card applications in circumstances similar to that of the alleged Highland Park shooter, who was able to obtain a gun permit despite previous concerns about his state of mind.