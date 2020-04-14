Amazon to hire 75,000 workers

Amazon on Monday announced it would be hiring an additional 75,000 workers “to help meet customer demand and assist existing employees fulfilling orders for essential products.”

The company also said it has hired over 100,000 workers as it responds to increased demand during the virus pandemic.

“Our top concern is ensuring the health and safety of our employees. We made over 150 process updates to help protect employees—from enhanced cleaning and social distancing measures to piloting new efforts like using disinfectant fog in our New York fulfillment center.”