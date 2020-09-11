America pauses to remember: Today marks 19 years since 9-11

National

by: The Associated Press, Laura Podesta, CBS News

NEW YORK (AP)- Americans are set to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks with tributes altered by the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden both plan to visit the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania Friday, though not at the same time.

In New York, a dispute over coronavirus precautions is leading to separate remembrances.

Vice President Mike Pence plans to attend both events.

Biden will also attend a ceremony at the World Trade Center memorial site in New York before heading to Pennsylvania.

Laura Podesta of CBS News spoke to families who lost loved ones on that day – and how the stress that COVID-19 has put on New York City, draws comparisons to what the city went through 19 years ago.

