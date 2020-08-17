American shopping is back to pre-pandemic levels.

(CNN)- There’s no end to the pandemic in sight, but Americans are back to shopping.

A new Commerce Department report Friday says U.S retail sales rose 1.2%. After slumping to a seven-year low in April, retail sales bounced back to their pre-pandemic level in just a few months.

However, the report showed gas stations, department stores and clothing retailers are still operating far below normal. Economists warn that retail sales could slow in coming months.

That could be because enhanced benefits, which have been boosting sales, expired at the end of July.