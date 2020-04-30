America’s economic fight against the coronavirus

WASHINGTON (CNN)- The coronavirus pandemic has also infected the American economy.

“We are going to see economic data for the second quarter that is worse than any data we have seen for the economy. There are direct consequences of the disease and measures we are taking to protect ourselves from it,” said Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve Chairman.

Powell says this is a crisis the U.S. has never seen before.

“Next week’s jobs report is expected to show that the unemployment rate which was at 50-year lows just two months ago has surged to the double digits,” said Powell.

The recovery process is expected to be gradual, but President Trump is optimistic.

“I think next year is going to be an incredible year for our economy. I think the fourth quarter is going to be really, really good,” said President Trump.

In the meantime, businesses struggle to stay afloat, looking forward to an economic rebound.

“When the spread of the virus is under control, businesses will reopen and people will come back to work. We will continue to use our tools to assure that the recovery when it comes will be as robust as possible,” said Powell.

Powell also noted that unemployment rose much higher for minorities than it did for white Americans.