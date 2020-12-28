 

Amid pandemic, Times Square offers a new way to usher in 2021

NEW YORK CITY (CBS)- Preparations are underway for this year’s iconic New Year’s Eve Celebration in Times Square.

On Sunday, workers and technicians installed 192 sparkling, new Waterford Crystal triangles featuring this year’s “Gift of Happiness” design on the New Year’s Eve Ball

This year, Times Square will not be open to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic but the annual celebration will be live streamed around the world.

Organizers are calling the event a first-of-its-kind virtual experience that “gamifies” the experience in Times Square.

The Waterford Crystal New Year’s Eve Ball is a geodesic sphere, 12 feet in diameter, and weighs 11,875 pounds. The Ball is covered with a total of 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles that vary in size.

