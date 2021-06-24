An In-Home Caregiver is awarded for her hard work and care that she puts into her job

NEVADA, MO – In tonight’s dose of good news… A Nevada caregiver is being recognized for her hard work.

“Shocked to be very honest. I work real hard to take care of people and that’s what I pride myself in and apparently I do a very good job,” said Jessica Worley, CNA In-Home Caregiver.

The Missouri Alliance for Home Care awarded Jessica Worley The Paraprofessional Caregiver of the year Award for her hard work and professionalism dealing with difficult clients.

She’s a CNA at On My Own, Inc. in Nevada.

Worley’s boss held a surprise party and had her family in attendance.

“It’s good to know that people see us and that I was able to continue with everybody and get all the cares that they needed. Even though it was stressful and you weren’t sure going to the grocery store you were going to get some sort of health issue so it was stressful, but I had to keep going,” said Worley.

Worley was nominated by her boss for helping a client that was unresponsive and her work during the pandemic.

“When I walked through the back door which I always come in, I happened to glance over and I saw her legs on the floor. I went in and she didn’t respond to me, she didn’t answer to the name. She kept looking at me but I got kind of scared and went in and called 911.” Says Worley. “She’s doing well now, she’s as well as she can be, but I’m glad she survived.” She continued.

The Missouri Alliance for Home Care says Worley was chosen from 122 home care agencies.

Worley’s boss says she goes above and beyond caring for her clients.

“She has some very challenging clients and instead of calling and saying. Some of our aids would call and say ‘please don’t send me back there. I don’t want to go back there.’ But she would say ‘it’s a challenge I’m working through it, but I’m learning his ways or her ways and we are going to get through it and it’s going to be okay.’ That’s her attitude rather than ‘I’m just done, and it’s too hard,” said Amanda Fischer, Director of In Home Service of On My Own Inc.