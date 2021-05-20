App maps cicadas emergence throughout eastern US

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here’s an app where it is OK to be a bit buggy. Cicada Safari is asking for its users to share photos of the noisy insects.

The app created by Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati verifies the photos and posts the location to a live map showing other sightings across the eastern United States.

You can find the app on the Apple Store or on Google Play.

A cicada nymph moves in the grass, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Frederick, Md. Within days, a couple weeks at most, the cicadas of Brood X (the X is the Roman numeral for 10) will emerge after 17 years underground. There are many broods of periodic cicadas that appear on rigid schedules in different years, but this is one of the largest and most noticeable. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Cicadas by the 1,00s started emerging today despite the cool and wet weather. This is from Maryville, TN.

(FILE Photo: WATE)

Jerome Grant, a professor of entomology at the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, has a few suggestions of what to do with the 17-year cicadas that are coming our way. (Photo: UT Knoxville)

