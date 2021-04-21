 

Archaeologists find home of Harriet Tubman’s father

National

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Archaeologists in Maryland say they believe they’ve found the homesite of famed abolitionist Harriet Tubman’s father.

Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford joined state and federal partners at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center in Church Creek, Maryland, on the state’s Eastern Shore to announce the find Tuesday.

The homesite of Ben Ross was found on property acquired last year by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as an addition to Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge. An archaeology team led by the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration conducted research that led to the find.

