Areas of Pennsylvania seeing heavy flooding

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CBS News) – Between heavy rain, snow melt, ice jams and fluctuating temperatures, there is some major flooding going on across some Pennsylvania areas this Friday.

The hardest hit places appear to be in parts of Beaver and Butler counties.

Flooding is ongoing for Connoquenessing Creek in Beaver County and at the Allegheny River near Kittanning in Armstrong County and Clarion County. Pike and Rimer are a few locations that could see rising water through Saturday evening.

The aerial view from NewsChopper 2 late Friday morning showed flood waters surrounding homes and bridges in Fombell, Beaver County, and Zelienople, Butler County.

The rising waters have forced the closure of many roads, as well as the Mon Wharf in downtown Pittsburgh.