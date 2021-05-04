 

Arkansas couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary

National

by: Haylee Brooks,

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — A Little Rock couple is celebrating their 80th wedding anniversary.

Leroy Evatt, 103, has been married to 101-year-old Uvie Evatt for eight decades. The two grew up together in Vilonia, Arkansas.

Uvie Evatt said they’ve known each other for a lot longer than 80 years.

“Oh I don’t know, I wouldn’t even guess, I forgot, I don’t know, forever!” she said, laughing.

The couple hasn’t broken the world record for the longest marriage just yet (that’s 86 years according to Guinness World Records), but they are well on their way.

They have a lot of tips for a healthy life and marriage, including exercise, eating right, communicating and, of course, teamwork. 

“I’m the head of the house, she’s the neck, she controls the head,” said Leroy Evatt.

Through the years, they had a daughter, a granddaughter and now great grandkids to keep them young.

“Oh man! Theres nothing in the whole world like them!” said Uvie Evatt.

Their 6-year-old great-granddaughter, Molly Smith, calls them Wavie and Dado.

“I love Wavie and Dado because they are really really sweet to us,” said Molly.

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

86° / 65°
Scattered Strong Storms
Scattered Strong Storms 48% 86° 65°

Wednesday

80° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 80° 55°

Thursday

78° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 78° 55°

Friday

75° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 75° 51°

Saturday

81° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 81° 58°

Sunday

87° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 87° 67°

Monday

80° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 80° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
84°

81°

4 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
35%
81°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
39%
80°

78°

6 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
35%
78°

77°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
77°

76°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
76°

73°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
73°

71°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
71°

70°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
70°

70°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
70°

69°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
69°

68°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
68°

67°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
67°

67°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
67°

67°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
67°

67°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
67°

66°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
66°

68°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
68°

69°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
69°

69°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
73%
69°

70°

11 AM
Rain
74%
70°

71°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
71°

73°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
73°

75°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
75°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories