Arrest warrant issued for Marilyn Manson in New Hampshire

FILE – In this Dec. 10, 2019, file photo, Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual “Home for the Holidays” benefit concert in Los Angeles. Detectives are investigating Manson for allegations of domestic violence that reportedly occurred about a decade ago in West Hollywood, authorities said. The domestic violence is believed to have occurred between 2009 and 2011, when Manson lived in the city of West Hollywood. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

(WTRF) — An active arrest warrant for singer Marilyn Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, has been issued in New Hampshire.

Manson is facing two counts of Class A misdemeanor simple assault stemming from a 2019 incident at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, according to the Gilford Police Department.

Gilford police said Manson was performing at a concert at the pavilion on Aug. 18, 2019, when an assault involving a videographer allegedly happened.

According to TMZ, the incident allegedly involved Manson spitting at the videographer during the concert.

“The alleged assaults are not sexual in nature as has been asked by several other media outlets due to a number of other allegations made against Mr. Warner,” the Gilford police said in a statement.

Manson is currently being investigated for domestic violence allegations by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A Class A misdemeanor in New Hampshire can carry a possible jail sentence of up to a year and a fine of $2,000.00 or less.

Gilford police said Manson has known about the warrant “for some time,” adding that “no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges.”