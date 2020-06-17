Aunt Jemima brand to change name, remove image, Quaker Oats announces

(WCMH) — Quaker Oats announced Wednesday it will remove the name and image of the Aunt Jemima brand.

The move is part of an effort by the company to “make progress toward racial equality,” the company said in a statement first obtained by NBC News.

The company said in its statement that it recognizes that “Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype.”

The 130-year-old brand features a black woman named after a character from 19th-century minstrel shows.

“We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype,” Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America, said in a press release. “As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations.”