National

Authorities work to retrieve plane from north Florida river

By:

Posted: May 06, 2019 07:31 AM EDT

Updated: May 06, 2019 07:33 AM EDT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla (CBS) - In Florida, officials face a monumental task getting the huge Boeing 737 that skidded off a runway, out of a  river.

The black box data recorder from the plane has been recovered but investigators still don't have the voice recorder.

New video shows some of the 143 on the Miami air charter flight huddled on the 737's wing moments after the plane left the runway coming to rest in the St. Johns river Friday night.

 

The Department of Defense charter flight had 136 military service members, private contractors and a seven person crew arriving from Guantanamo Bay Cuba. 

 

As they flew through stormy weather, passengers reported the plane bounced once while landing, before hitting a seawall of loose rocks and splashing into the river.

 

The NTSB says Miami Air operates 5 737s and had one previous safety incident—a 2015 hard landing in Pennsylvania.

 

The CBS affiliate in Jacksonville, WJAX CBS 47, reports that the three pets onboard the aircraft died. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

  • NWS surveys Wilmington Island for tornado damage
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    NWS surveys Wilmington Island for tornado damage

    The National Weather Service spent Sunday out in the Wilmington Island community reviewing the damage left behind by the storm.

    Read More »
  • DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Independent filmmakers bring Lumpkin, Ga. to the silver screen

    DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Independent filmmakers bring Lumpkin, Ga. to the silver screen

    An independent documentary crew has completed work on a film centered on Lumpkin, Ga., exploring the history and culture of the town. The film crew, led by Nicholas Manting-Brewer, filmed on location over the course of 2017 and 2018. Now the movie, titled Lumpkin, GA, is making its way through film festivals throughout the United States and is set to air on the Public Broadcasting Service later this month.

    Read More »
  • Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announces official campaign for 2020 Senate
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announces official campaign for 2020 Senate

    Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has officially announced her run for U.S. Senate in 2020 against incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) The announcement follows former Georgia Representative and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' declaration yesterday that she would not be seeking a seat in the U.S. Senate this election cycle.

    Read More »

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories