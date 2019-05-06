Authorities work to retrieve plane from north Florida river
JACKSONVILLE, Fla (CBS) - In Florida, officials face a monumental task getting the huge Boeing 737 that skidded off a runway, out of a river.
The black box data recorder from the plane has been recovered but investigators still don't have the voice recorder.
New video shows some of the 143 on the Miami air charter flight huddled on the 737's wing moments after the plane left the runway coming to rest in the St. Johns river Friday night.
The Department of Defense charter flight had 136 military service members, private contractors and a seven person crew arriving from Guantanamo Bay Cuba.
As they flew through stormy weather, passengers reported the plane bounced once while landing, before hitting a seawall of loose rocks and splashing into the river.
The NTSB says Miami Air operates 5 737s and had one previous safety incident—a 2015 hard landing in Pennsylvania.
The CBS affiliate in Jacksonville, WJAX CBS 47, reports that the three pets onboard the aircraft died.
