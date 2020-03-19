Automakers shut North American plants over coronavirus fears

FILE – In this Dec. 10, 2015, file photo, vehicles make their way westbound on Interstate 80 across the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge as seen from Treasure Island in San Francisco. Major automakers are urging the Trump administration and California to go back to the negotiating table over vehicle mileage standards to prevent a legal battle. The companies sent letters Thursday, June 6, 2019, to President Donald Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom saying a failure to reach agreement would create instability in the auto market. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

DETROIT (AP)- Concerns about the spreading coronavirus has forced most of North America’s auto plants to close temporarily.

Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Honda and Toyota said on Wednesday they would shut down all factories in the region, citing concerns for employees who work in close quarters building automobiles.

Nissan is closing U.S. factories. In addition, Hyundai closed its Alabama plant after a worker tested positive for the virus. Detroit’s three automakers said their closures would begin this week, while Honda and Toyota will start next week.

Nissan will close U.S. plants starting Friday. Closings will run from a few days to over two weeks, but most automakers said they’ll have to evaluate the spread of the virus before reopening.