CHICAGO — An 8-month-old girl has been safely returned after being taken during a violent home invasion in the city’s Irving Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened in the 3800 block of North Richmond around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a 17-year-old mother told officers that a man, who she knows, kicked in the door and demanded she put her 8-month-old daughter in a carseat.

The man then struck the 17-year-old in the head and fled the scene with the child. Hours later, the man returned with the baby — then left the scene. The infant was put into an ambulance and taken to an area hospital for observation.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.