Bastrop Police Chief suspended over a Facebook post

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Bastrop’s Civil Service Board suspends new Chief of Police for liking a Facebook post.

Betty Olive, the Mayor of Bastrop says, “I do have a personal opinion of it. A Facebook page, personal Facebook page. There’s a lot to be determined in terms of when a person likes something. Civil Service Board did suspend him 30 days without pay.”

Some Bastrop residents tells us, they disagree with the Civil Service Board suspending Chief Givens over him liking a Facebook post.

Lynette McCleondon, a resident of Bastrop says, “Picture of a page off a Facebook post? O my gosh, these people are crazy. I didn’t agree with them for suspending him like that. He’s the only Chief that I know, that will come through here and check on us. Even the previous Chief never come through here. I guess everybody scared of Eden Apartments? I don’t know.”

“Going through the changes right now and you having growing pain. You can never please everyone but they should select the best person for the job” says Louis Melton, a resident of Bastrop.

“The Community loves Carl Givens. We over here love Carl Givens. I think everybody love Carl Givens. Can we all just get along” says McCleondon.

“We owe it to the citizens of Bastrop, to keep them safe. I don’t want anybody to panic and think that we’re not going to take care of what we need to take care of, as far as patrolling the area’s and accepting their calls when they have a complaint.” says Olive.

