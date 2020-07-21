Bell County Deputies are investigating the death of a Ft. Hood soldier

by: Dean Wetherbee

Bell County Deputies are investigating the death of Pvt. Mejhor Morta. The body of the 26-year-old was found near Stillhouse Hollow Lake on July 17th.

Right now, no one from Bell County is commenting on how Pvt. Morta died.

According to Ft. Hood, Pvt. Morta called Pensacola, Florida home. He joined the U.S. Army in September 2019 as a Bradley Fighting Vehicle mechanic.

Morta became a member of the 1st Battalion 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry in May of 2020.

The Black Knight family is truly heartbroken by the tragic loss of Private Mejhor Morta.  I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones…My thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.  Private Morta was a great Trooper and this loss is felt by every member within our formation.”

Lt. Col. Neil Armstrong
Commander, 1st Bn 5th Cav. Regt

We will bring you more on this investigation as it becomes available.

