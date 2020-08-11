Big Ten presidents expected to meet today to decide on football season, per ESPN report

National

by: Kristine Varkony

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The presidents of the Big Ten universities are expected to meet Tuesday morning to decide on their college football seasons, a report from ESPN states.

ESPN says their conference source says the presidents will consider pushing the season start to Sept. 26 or postponing the season until spring.

The meeting is expected to take place at 10:30 a.m., one day after a Monday’s bombshell report that the majority of the presidents had already decided to pull the plug on the 2020 season.

That report was met with swift resistance from players, coaches, parents of players, and even President Donald Trump.

Over the weekend, Ohio State confirmed that incoming OSU president Kristina Johnson represented the university on a call among Big Ten presidents to discuss the fate of fall sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

93° / 74°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 60% 93° 74°

Wednesday

94° / 74°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 94° 74°

Thursday

92° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 92° 74°

Friday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 89° 73°

Saturday

89° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 89° 72°

Sunday

90° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 90° 71°

Monday

91° / 72°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 91° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

89°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
89°

90°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
90°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
85°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

89°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
86°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories