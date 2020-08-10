Bikers rally in Tyler to support local law enforcement

National

by: Katie Carver

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Saturday, bikers from across the nation gathered at their local courthouses to show support for law enforcement. One group even coming together in Tyler.

After months of divide among people and police, bikers wanted to put on a show of unity. The people present today said being peaceful in no way means being passive.

“I personally have a wife that is a police officer, so it hits home for me to give support to my wife, and all of her brothers and sisters who serve with her at the police department,” says Dwayne Stanton.

They want their actions today to be an example of what unity looks like.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

96° / 74°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 96° 74°

Tuesday

92° / 74°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 92° 74°

Wednesday

92° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 92° 74°

Thursday

91° / 74°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 91° 74°

Friday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 89° 73°

Saturday

91° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 91° 73°

Sunday

92° / 73°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 92° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

93°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

93°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

94°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
92°

89°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

81°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

84°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories