Bikers ride for Harley-Davidson Veteran’s Day parade

National

by: Tristan Hill

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Saturday morning more than two hundred bikes rode from Fayetteville to Rogers as part of the annual Veterans parade for Pig Trail Harley-Davidson.

Director David Patterson says this year they had 100 more bikers than last year.

“We’re here to celebrate the individuals who served in our military, both men and women, so we’re here to ride for them to let them know we’re here for them,” Patterson said.

It cost bikers five dollars to participate and all of the fund went towards the Northwest Arkansas Veterans Treatment court mentor program.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

79° / 70°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 79° 70°

Tuesday

78° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 78° 72°

Wednesday

81° / 70°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 70% 81° 70°

Thursday

81° / 61°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 60% 81° 61°

Friday

78° / 64°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 78° 64°

Saturday

74° / 65°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 74° 65°

Sunday

77° / 63°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 77° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

74°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

74°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories