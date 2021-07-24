Bodies of two men missing after helicopter crashes in Albemarle Sound found on Thursday

MANTEO, N.C. (WNCT) — The bodies of the two men who were in the helicopter crash in the Albemarle Sound earlier this week were found on Thursday.

The Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page that responders recovered the body of John Arant, 35 of Glade Hill, Va., and his brother, Alan Arant 36, also of Glade Hill, Va. Alan Arant was the pilot of the aircraft.

Both men were reported missing after their Robinson R44 helicopter crashed in the Alligator River near Manteo. Wreckage of the plane was first found Monday around 9:10 p.m., which led to Coast Guard and other agencies searching for the two men.

The two men in the aircraft departed from Mecklenburg Brunswick Regional Airport in Brodnax, Va., around 6:40 p.m. on Monday and were heading to the Dare County Regional Airport the same evening.

Over 38 hours during the search, the Coast Guard said agencies that assisted covered 3,303 miles. The cause of the crash has not been determined.

The Coast Guard-led search included the following assets and agencies: