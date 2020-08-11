Body cam video: Reno officer accidentally shoots driver

This image from video shows the moment where an officer tells another that he thinks he shot a suspect after being hit by another officer’s taser gun. (YouTube)

RENO — Reno police have released body camera footage of when an officer unintentionally shot a driver after the officer was accidentally hit with a Taser.

The video showing the incident is available on YouTube. CAUTION: The video contains graphic images and language: Click here to see the video.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports authorities put out the video from the July 26 incident, which led to the driver getting wounded.

The ordeal began when a Washoe County sheriff’s deputy pulled a driver over for reckless driving and called for assistance.

The footage shows a deputy fire his Taser when the driver disobeys commands. The dart misses and hits an officer in the knee. The officer then fires his weapon, hitting the driver in the arm.

