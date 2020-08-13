Boy Scouts honor Tuskegee Airman, retired Air Force Brig. General Charles McGee with new shoulder patch

Pilot and Tuskegee Airman, Colonel Charles Edward McGee, U.S. Air Force (USAF) ret. was a guest speaker at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (OASCR) program “In conversation With Tuskegee Airmen”, which honored the airmen’s successes both overseas and at home at USDA in Washington, D.C. on Thursday Mar. 27, 2014. Col. McGee spoke about his experiences in the Army Air Corp, (later the Army Air Force and U.S. Air Force). Questions from the audience provided several opportunities for discussion about civil rights challenges and how they achieved success and respect. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung.

The National Capital Area Council announced that CSCI, a consulting, enterprise IT, and financial management firm will sponsor a new, special council shoulder patch honoring retired Air Force Brigadier General Charles McGee.

General McGee, 100, is a Tuskegee Airman, and has spent his life embodying the ideals of the Scout Oath and Law, according to the Aug. 4 edition of the Scouter Digest.

McGee received the NCAC Lifetime Achievement Award in Feb. 2020.

“If more people lived their lives by the Scout Oath and Law, the world would be a lot better off,” McGee said at the award presentation.

As an active member of the Boy Scouts in his younger days, McGee earned the Distinguished Eagle Scout award, the Silver Beaver award for outstanding service and noteworthy accomplishments, and was selected as the 2020 recipient of the Silver Buffalo Award.

The Silver Buffalo Award is given to those who give service to young people on a national level and is the Boy Scouts of America’s highest award for volunteers.

Over his 30-year military career, McGee has earned multiple decorations, including the Bronze Star and the Hellenic Republic WWII Commemorative Medal. More recently, McGee received an honorary promotion to Brig. General in December 2019. President Donald Trump announced the honor during his State of the Union address in January.

McGee has also presided over the Superbowl LIV coin toss and held a book signing ceremony at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum celebrating Black History month, where he was featured in the African American Pioneers in Aviation and Space program.

“We are extremely proud to recognize retired Brigadier General Charles McGee for his tremendous accomplishments and contributions to Scouting,” said Scout Executive Craig Poland. “Brigadier General McGee not only meets the criteria for the special edition council shoulder patch – he more than surpasses it. The values embodied in Scouting are reflected in his daily life and work.”

The one-of-a-kind patch honoring McGee will be available to nearly 60,000 Scouts, according to the Scouter Digest release.