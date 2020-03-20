Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer lit up to show solidarity for coronavirus countries

(CBS)-While Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue is closed to the public due to coronavirus fears, it lit up with flags and messages of hope to show solidarity to countries affected by the deadly epidemic.

The Brazilian landmark, which overlooks the city of Rio de Janeiro, is normally illuminated by a bright white light. On Wednesday, the hashtag “Praying together” appeared in multiple languages across the 125-foot-tall iconic statue.

Rio de Janeiro’s archbishop held a religious ceremony at the foot of the statue in support of those affected by coronavirus before the statue was lit up.

The popular tourist attraction, which attracts millions of visitors each year, closed Tuesday and will not reopen for at least a week during the pandemic.

Hundreds of people in Brazil have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, with more than half in Sao Paulo and the second-largest number in Rio, according to the country’s health ministry. Both cities declared states of emergency, and warned residents against large gatherings.