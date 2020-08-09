21 people shot, one killed at outdoor gathering in Southeast D.C.

National

by: Randi Bass

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department says multiple shooters opened fire on an outdoor gathering in SE Washington, D.C. overnight. MPD confirms 21 people were shot. One of those victims has died.

It happened near the 3300 block of Dubois Place SE around 1 a.m.

Police say 17-year-old Christopher Brown died at a hospital after being shot. Another 17-year-old was injured. Police say the rest of the victims are adults.

An off-duty 1st District officer was also shot and is “fighting for her life,” according to Police Chief Peter Newsham.

This story is developing and will be updated.

