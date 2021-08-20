CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A mother of four was killed Thursday night when she was struck by possible stray bullets as she was arriving home from work, according to family and the NYPD.

Officers responded just after 8:30 p.m. to a call of a shooting on St. Johns Place, near Rochester Avenue, in the Crown Heights section, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found the 54-year-old woman who had been shot by two bullets to the chest, as well as a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm, authorities said.

The mother was almost at her doorstep when she was shot, the victim’s 24-year-old son, Janse Joseph, told PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo.

EMS rushed both victims to an area hospital where the woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead, according to officials.

A Brooklyn mother, identified by her son as Limose Dort, 54, was fatally shot twice in the chest in what police believe was a stray-bullet shooting on Thursday night, Aug. 19, 2021. (PIX11 News/Family)

Joseph was at work at the time of the shooting. He said his mother, a home health aide, was usually home by 8:30 p.m., so he grew worried when his girlfriend called at 10 p.m. saying his mom wasn’t home and wasn’t answering her phone.

Soon after, detectives knocked on the door with the tragic news, the son said.

“I didn’t know that my mom would die so soon,” the grieving son said. “The thing that I regret the most is the fact that she doesn’t know how much I love her.”

Police did not immediately identify the victim but her son said her name was Limose Dort.

It was believed the woman was not the intended target, an NYPD spokesperson said Friday.

Her son said the two lived together at the St. Johns Place residence for the past eight months and that the family had moved to New York from Haiti nearly four years ago.

Dort’s other three children still live in Haiti, according to the son, who said he had just returned from Haiti on Monday, hours after an earthquake ravaged the island nation.

The family started a GoFundMe fundraiser in tribute to the mother on Friday.

The man shot was listed in stable condition and was highly uncooperative, according to police.

No arrests had been made as of Friday morning as police continued their investigation.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).