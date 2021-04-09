Bryan mass shooting victim identified

 

UPDATE: Texas DPS has released the name of the man killed during a mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan Thursday afternoon.

The victim is 40-year-old Timothy Smith of Bryan.

DPS also says there are two other people in critical condition and two others whose condition has stabilized.

The shooting happened at the factory around 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Marc Barren, an employee, was inside when the shooting started.

“I heard the first few shots, and I run out. I’m running out, and I keep hearing them,” Barren says.

Barren worked in the warehouse for two years, and was surprised to hear this happen.

“You see him everyday, quiet. Offering to buy people food, get stuff out of the vending machine, telling people ‘Thank you’ for this and that,” says Barren.

Barren’s work area was close to the suspect, who has been identified as Larry Bollin. He’s currently charged with murder. More charges are pending.

Larry Bollin

“The dude is kind of quiet. I mean, he’s the kind of dude that you wouldn’t expect to do this kind of stuff. But I guess [this is] why no one expected stuff like this to happened,” says Barren.

Police Lt. Jason James says eyewitnesses were able to help identify the suspect.

“I feel like he came with the intention of harming someone from the very jump, looking for the right person and the right time,” says Barren.

DPS says a Trooper was shot in Grimes County while chasing the suspect. The Trooper is in serious, but stable condition.

