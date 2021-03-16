 

Bulgaria, US Secret Service in counterfeit money raid

National
Posted: / Updated:

In this photo provided by Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, a policemen takes a photo of counterfeit money at a printing office in a university in Sofia. Bulgarian authorities say they have seized high-quality forged banknotes produced at a printing office in a university in the Bulgarian capital. In a joint operation with U.S. Secret Service, Bulgarian police detained two people and seized a printing machine and equipment for printing money, along with large amounts of counterfeit U.S. dollar and euro notes. (Bulgarian Interior Ministry via AP)

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Police seized high-quality forged banknotes produced at a printing office at a university in Bulgaria’s capital, authorities said Tuesday.

In a joint operation with the U.S. Secret Service, Bulgarian police detained two people and seized a printing machine and equipment for printing money, along with large amounts of counterfeit U.S. dollar and euro notes.

“The value of the seized currency is impressive. The material evidence speaks of serious criminal activity,” Sofia police chief Georgi Hadzhiev said Tuesday.

The amount of counterfeit money seized is $4 million and 3.6 million euros, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Police believe that the two suspects are part of a larger criminal enterprise, dealing in the trafficking of counterfeit dollars to Ukraine, and of euros to Western Europe.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

59° / 58°
Rain
Rain 0% 59° 58°

Wednesday

76° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 76° 67°

Thursday

72° / 46°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 97% 72° 46°

Friday

62° / 43°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 62° 43°

Saturday

62° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 62° 39°

Sunday

67° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 67° 42°

Monday

72° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 72° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
96%
59°

60°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
60°

59°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
59°

63°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
63°

63°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
63°

62°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
62°

62°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
62°

62°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
62°

62°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
62°

62°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
62°

63°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
63°

63°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
63°

62°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
62°

63°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
63°

66°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
66°

69°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
69°

72°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
72°

73°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
73°

73°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
73°

75°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
75°

74°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
74°

75°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

73°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
73°

71°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
71°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories