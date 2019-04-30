Burger King to roll out vegetarian Whopper nationwide

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (CBS News) - Vegetarian burgers may finally be getting the recognition they need to go mainstream. On Monday (April 1) Burger King and Silicon Valley startup Impossible Foods announced the roll-out of the Impossible Whopper in 59 stores in and around St. Louis, Missouri.

To mark the launch on April Fool's day, the burger giant released a hidden-camera-style promo video showing the serving of plant-based Whoppers instead of meat to customers who marvel that they cannot tell the difference.

"We wanted to make sure we had something that lived up to the expectations of the Whopper," said Burger King's North America president, Christopher Finazzo. "We've done sort of a blind taste test with our franchisees, with people in the office, with my partners on the executive team, and virtually nobody can tell the difference."

The Impossible Whopper comes at an extra cost - about a dollar more than the beef patty Whopper. Impossible Foods Chief Executive Pat Brown, whose company tailored a fake meat patty specifically for the Whopper, has confidence the vegetarian patty will be a hit:

''I think they (Burger King), have very high confidence that this launch will be a success. Every single time in Impossible's history that we've done a test launch with a large chain, it's gone national. So I'm quite confident that it'll go in that direction."

Plant-based 'meat' has been gaining popularity as more attention is focused on the environmental hazards of industrial ranching. Finazzo said his research shows customers mainly like it for the health benefits. The Impossible Burger patty has zero cholesterol.

Impossible Foods, based in Redwood City, California, launched its first faux meat patty over two years ago. A genetically-modified yeast creates the key ingredient, called heme, which makes the patties appear to 'bleed' and taste like real meat.

"There's a huge surge in consumer demand for these products that are healthier, delicious, better for the environment and I think it's quite amazing to me, compared to when we started, to see how much work is being done now to get into this space and we welcome it,'' said Brown.

Burger King is not the first to serve up a no-meat burger. Los Angeles-based Beyond Meat in early January announced it was rolling out its plant-based burger at fast-food chain Carl's Jr. Beyond Meat counts actor Leonardo Di Caprio and Microsoft founder Bill Gates as investors.

Finazzo said Burger King also researched Beyond Meat, but decided that Impossible Food's offering was a better fit. "Around the taste, around the brand recognition, around the price, all those things were important factors in choosing Impossible," he said.