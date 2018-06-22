California man texted friend before care home murder-suicide
TEMECULA, Calif. (AP) — The operator of a Southern California adult-care facility was drunk and sent an apologetic text to a friend before he shot three developmentally disabled men, set the building ablaze and then used the gun to kill himself, according to investigation documents.
The August 2016 fire at the Renee Jennex Small Family Home killed a fourth developmentally disabled man and burned all five people beyond recognition. Investigators pulled a gas can from the charred rubble east of Los Angeles.
The Riverside Press-Enterprise on Friday cited autopsy reports that show James Jennex had been drinking before carrying out the murder-suicide. The autopsy on Jennex, 50, showed that he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.24, three times the level at which a person is presumed to be too impaired to drive.
Shortly before the shootings, Jennex texted a friend to say that his wife, Renee, would need assistance. “Renee will need some help, sorry to dump this on you, . You’ve been a good friend. Would have liked one more breakfast,” the text said.
Investigators haven’t identified a motive for the killings. The four victims, ranging in age from 26 to 37, were identified through dental records.
Coroner records list the manner of death for all but Jennex as homicide. His death was listed as a suicide.
The home was a state-licensed facility in Temecula that cared for severely disabled adults. It’s no longer in operation.
Jason Prudhomme, brother of victim Jared Prudhomme, has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the home, Renee Jennex, and the estate of James Jennex, seeking more than $25,000 for general damages and burial expenses.
Renee Jennex, in her response filed by attorney Michael H. Silvers, said she was not responsible for the deaths, blaming “intervening and superseding forces which were beyond the control of these answering defendants.”
She did not return phone messages from the newspaper seeking comment. She has surrendered her license to care for developmentally disabled clients in California and moved out of state.
A case-management hearing has been set for Sept. 5 in Riverside County Superior Court.
Georgia News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Georgia doctor pleads guilty to hoarding hundreds of birds
A Georgia doctor who hoarded hundreds of birds and other animals has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police: Man kills lawyer, self, hours after divorce is final
A Georgia man killed his ex-wife’s attorney in his law office just hours after the couple’s divorce was final and then killed himself, authorities said.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rapper Jim Jones among 4 arrested after Atlanta police chase
Rapper Jim Jones has been arrested after a brief police chase in west Georgia.Read More »
Alabama News
-
Amazon to locate $325M distribution center near Birmingham
A $325 million Amazon facility being built near Birmingham will initially employ 1,500 people fulfilling orders, and the workforce could swell even more, the online retailer and local officials said Friday.Read More »
-
Breastfeeding mom says Phenix City restaurant owner tried to cover her with dish towel
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) - A popular Phenix City restaurant is apologizing after a young mother claims the owner tried to cover her up, with a dish towel, while she was breastfeeding. The owners of Giovanna's Pizzaria say the incident is a big misunderstanding.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
5 suspects arrested on drug charges in Valley, AL Thursday
Five suspects were arrested on drug charges in Valley, AL on Thursday.Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
-
- National Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Georgia Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- National Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.