DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) – A California sheriff’s deputy is on the run and is considered “armed and dangerous” after he allegedly shot two people Wednesday morning, according to Dublin police.

Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy Devin Williams Jr. is on the run after a double homicide, police say. (Image courtesy DPD)

A man and woman were shot inside their home in Dublin, California. Someone called 911 at 12:45 a.m. and told emergency dispatchers that the gunman fled in a vehicle.

Both victims died at the crime scene.

“Witnesses on scene identified the shooter as 24-year-old Devin Williams Jr.,” the Dublin Police Department wrote.

Police officers quickly realized that Williams works as a deputy for the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, which is headquartered in Dublin.

“At this time, Williams Jr. has not been located and should be considered armed and dangerous,” the police department said.

Williams lives in Stockton, about 50 miles east of Dublin, and owns two cars, police said.

Officers said he may be driving a grey 2007 Volkswagen Jetta with California license plate 6MEA916, or a 2015 Hyundai with California license plate 9BMB449.

The wanted deputy may be driving this car. (Image courtesy Dublin Police Dept.)

If you see Williams or his vehicles, “call 911 immediately. Do not attempt to contact him,” Dublin police said.

Dublin is a wealthy suburb of the Bay Area about 35 miles east of San Francisco.