LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A petition to remove former President Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame has received thousands of signatures, but the decision on whether to get rid of it is just as controversial as the man whose name is on it.

Andrew Rudick, who started the petition in 2020, has garnered more than 4,200 signatures in three years. Rudick recently told Nexstar’s KTLA he has gone to several city organizations in the hopes that they would remove Trump’s star permanently.

“I think the city should take themselves up on that charge and finally stop being ‘paper lion Democrats’ and act,” he said. “Instead of saying, ‘We’re going to talk the talk,’ you know, you have to walk the walk too…and this is something that can happen.”

Trump’s star, which he received in 2007, has been destroyed and replaced several times — but no star has ever been permanently removed from the Walk of Fame.

Johnny Grant, Honorary Mayor of Hollywood and Donald Trump (Photo by M. Tran/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Los Angeles City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez, who represents the area, said in a statement that there is “no known precedent” for removing a star.

“We’re looking into where the authority lies, what the legal issues may be and what a process for it might look like,” Soto-Martinez said.

Despite the controversy that may surround the 45th president, many were seen taking pictures by his star on Wednesday afternoon. However, there were mixed reactions on whether it should be removed permanently.

“I think that it was of a given time in history, and that’s where it should stay regardless of how you feel about it,” one woman told KTLA, alluding to Trump’s role as a producer of “The Apprentice” and the Miss Universe Pageant.

“I wouldn’t be sad to see it go,” said a man directly next to her.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce told KTLA that they do not have the authority to remove anyone’s star. The offices of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Donald Trump did not immediately respond for comment.