Campaigning in Georgia, Iowa senator Joni Ernst says she would vote to override Trump veto of defense bill

While campaigning in Georgia, Republican Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst said she will vote to override President Donald Trump’s veto of the defense funding bill.

“I will vote to override the president,” she said during a Tuesday campaign stop in Columbus. “And, I love and support our president. He has really done some tremendous things for our nation. But I also need to make sure we are taking care of the men and women in uniform.”

Ernst is an Iraq War veteran who served more than two decades in the Iowa National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserves.

Trump vetoed the $741 billion national security package just before Christmas. One of the reasons Trump gave was a provision that would study the name change for military posts that carry the names of Confederate generals. One of those is Fort Benning in Columbus.

“He has an issue with Section 230,” Ernst said. “And that is something we will be working on in the future. It may need to be in a separate moving package. As a combat veteran, I need to make sure we are doing the right thing for our men and women in uniform.”

She said being able to retain the names could be helped by victories by Sen. David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the Jan. 5 runoff. Both Republicans are in tight races with Democratic challengers.

“That is part of this package,” Ernst said in Columbus. “As I talked to members of the Armed Services Committee, we agreed it was nothing to stop the bill for, but it is something if we are able to maintain the majority in the United States Senate, we might be able to impact in the future. Right now, it’s a study and hopefully, we can impact it before anything might change in the future.”

An Army veteran, Ernst is no stranger Columbus. She was in Reserves serving with units in Opelika and Atlanta. Her husband at the time was assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Benning.

She lived in Columbus for three years. And even has a master’s degree in public administration from Columbus State University.

“I have been all across the state and know Georgia inside and out,” she said. “That’s why it’s so important to me be here. … This election will decide the makeup of the United States Senate. And it’s so important that we retain the majority as Republicans. Chuck Schumer has stated that if they take Georgia, they are going to change America.”

Ernst was speaking to a group of about 20 Republicans urging them to work through Jan. 5 to drive out the vote.