 

Facebook, Instagram back online following afternoon outage

UPDATE: Are you reading this on Facebook? The social media giant is back up and running, though so far remains radio silent about what caused the brief outage.

Downdetector, a site that tracks outages, shows outage reports began at 5:03 p.m. and spiked at 5:33 p.m.

(WRBL) – Twitter is on fire with the fallout. Facebook is down.

Facebook users are doing what they always do when they can’t get on Facebook, the world’s most popular social media site. They get on Twitter and ask what’s wrong.

Why is Facebook down right now? We haven’t yet seen an official announcement from the company, but when they do comment we’ll update the story. Especially if they comment with a Tweet.

