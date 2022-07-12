FLORENCE, Ala. — A Lauderdale County grand jury has indicted Casey White on escape and murder charges stemming from his April escape from the Lauderdale County Jail.

The murder charge stems from the death of Vicky White, a Lauderdale County jailer who assisted White’s escape from the jail.

Vicky White died as authorities were closing on the pair in Evansville, Ind., 11 days after the escape. Indiana officials said she died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The indictment alleges that in the furtherance of his escape, Casey White caused the death of Vicky White.

Officials said the Whites, who were not related, had a “suicide pact” where she would kill herself and he would die in a shootout with police. But, he was taken into custody without incident.

Felony murder in Alabama can be charged when someone dies while a defendant is committing a crime.

White is also facing a capital murder charge in Lauderdale County in the 2015 stabbing death of Connie Ridgeway.