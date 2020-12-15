 

 

Catholic Diocese of Brownsville issues statement on COVID-19 vaccine after false rumors

Posted:

A pharmacist labels syringes in a clean room where doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be handled, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Mount Sinai Queens hospital in New York. The hospital expects to receive thousands of doses once a vaccine is approved. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville is encouraging Catholics to get the COVID-19 vaccination after rumors surfaced that the vaccine was “morally tainted.”

According to a written statement, some people said the vaccine was made from cells of aborted children.

Concerns have been expressed on social media that COVID-19 vaccines are made from aborted fetuses, and some people object to the vaccines on religious and ethical grounds.

“This is inaccurate appraisal.” reads the statement. “Neither the Pfizer nor the Moderna vaccines, which are now being prepared for distribution, used aborted fetal cells in the development of production of their vaccines.”

UTRGV: Mass vaccination events to begin Tuesday

The Diocese said early lab testing might have involved the use of “tainted cell line” but, given the circumstances and the seriousness of the virus, the early testing of the vaccine does not constitute a sufficient reason to object getting it.

“No reasonable public policy wants an industry that profits from and creates a demand for aborted fetal cells” said the statement.

The COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Rio Grande Valley Tuesday morning, DHR Health and UTRGV was was one of the hospitals that received doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. 

Relieved’: US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine

