Caught on Camera: Attempted abduction of infant in shopping cart

National

by: Dylan Siler

Posted: / Updated:

Flagstaff, Ariz. (NewsNation Now) — A man is facing a kidnapping charge after surveillance video captured him trying to walk off with a cart that had an infant still inside.

According to the Flagstaff Police Department, a woman was buying groceries Thursday morning at a Bashas grocery store when 59-year-old Jeffrey Roholt, who was using a nearby self-checkout, finished buying his groceries and took the woman’s shopping cart with the child’s carseat sitting inside.

Roholt tried to leave the store, but the woman quickly ran after him and stopped him, police said in a Facebook post.

During an interview with investigators, Roholt said he believed the cart was his.

He has since been arrested and is being charged with one count of kidnapping.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

96° / 75°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 96° 75°

Saturday

95° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 95° 73°

Sunday

89° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 89° 69°

Monday

90° / 68°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 90° 68°

Tuesday

91° / 71°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 91° 71°

Wednesday

89° / 72°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 89° 72°

Thursday

88° / 71°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 88° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

86°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

91°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

93°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

94°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

95°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

95°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

93°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

92°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

89°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
89°

87°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
87°

85°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
85°

83°

11 PM
Clear
0%
83°

81°

12 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

1 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

78°

3 AM
Clear
10%
78°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

6 AM
Clear
10%
76°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
76°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories