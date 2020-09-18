CDC drops controversial testing advice that caused backlash

National

by: MIKE STOBBE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Friday dropped a controversial piece of coronavirus guidance and said anyone who has been in close contact with an infected person should get tested.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention essentially returned to its previous testing guidance, getting rid of language posted last month that said people who didn’t feel sick didn’t need to get tested. That change had set off a rash of criticism from health experts who couldn’t fathom why the nation’s top public health agency would say such a thing amid a pandemic that has been difficult to control.

Health officials were evasive about why they had made the change in August, and some speculated it was forced on the CDC by political appointees within the Trump administration.

The CDC now says anyone who has been within 6 feet of a person with documented infection for at least 15 minutes should get a test. The agency called the changes a “clarification” that was needed “due to the significance of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission.”

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

83° / 70°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 83° 70°

Saturday

76° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 76° 59°

Sunday

76° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 76° 57°

Monday

73° / 55°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 73° 55°

Tuesday

73° / 57°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 73° 57°

Wednesday

76° / 61°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 76° 61°

Thursday

75° / 64°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 75° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

79°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
79°

77°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

73°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

74°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
74°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don't Miss