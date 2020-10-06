Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, other top military leaders under quarantine after exposure

National

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley listens before a meeting with Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, at the Pentagon, on Sept. 22 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the joint chiefs of staff and other top military leaders are under quarantine after a senior Coast Guard official tested positive for the coronavirus, two U.S. officials said.

Gen. Mark Milley and the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force have tested negative for the virus, but remain under quarantine as a precaution, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss information not yet made public. The head of U.S. Cyber Command, Gen. Paul Nakasone, was also among those quarantined.

The officials said the military leaders were working from home and this has not affected military readiness.

Up to 14 officials are believed to have been potentially exposed to the virus after meetings last week with the vice commandant of the Coast Guard, Adm. Charles W. Wray, who has tested positive. The officials were informed about the positive test on Monday.

It is not known how Wray contracted the virus, but it was not believed to be related to the outbreak affecting President Donald Trump and others at the White House, the officials said.

